County Tipperary based man bought fake licence online for €250, court is told

A 41-year-old Cashel based man was fined €300 at Cashel District Court for producing a fraudulent Polish driving licence to a garda at a checkpoint in New Inn.

Mariusz Sydlowski of 28 Rockview, Cashel was also fined €300 for driving without insurance cover and a further €100 for driving without a licence on the same occasion. He pleaded guilty to committing the offences at Our Lady's Road, New Inn on August 15 last year.

Garda Jamie Ryan said he stopped a Nissan Note car driven by Mr Sydlowski at a checkpoint at 2.30pm on this date. The driver gave him a Polish driving licence, which raised his suspicions.

“There were inconsistencies so I seized it and contacted Polish law enforcement through Interpol and they said he never held a driving licence.”

Mr Sydlowski conceded at the checkpoint that he didn’t have insurance cover. He hadn’t any previous convictions.

Solicitor Aidan Leahy said his client later gave a voluntary statement to gardaí and told them he purchased the fake driving licence online for €250. His client underwent a “steep learning curve” about Irish road traffic legislation.

Garda Ryan confirmed that he stopped Mr Sydlowski since in the same vehicle and he had a learner permit and was insured.

Mr Leahy outlined that Mr Sydlowski was a farm labourer working in Clogheen. His wife, who didn’t drive, was expecting their third child. He appealed to Judge O’Leary not to disqualify his driving licence.

Judge O’Leary enquired if the defendant knew he could get a 12 months prison sentence or €5000 fine for producing a false driving licence?

“It’s quite a serious matter to produce a fraudulent document and to produce it to gardaí is much more serious,” he remarked.

Mr Leahy responded that his client rectified the situation within a short space of time and pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

Judge O'Leary decided to fine Mr Sydlowski €700, a penalty he regarded as considerable in view of the defendant’s means.