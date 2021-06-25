County Tipperary based man bought fake licence online for €250, court is told

County Tipperary based man bought fake licence online for €250, court is told

Reporter:

Court reporter

A 41-year-old Cashel based man was fined €300 at Cashel District Court for producing a fraudulent Polish driving licence to a garda at a checkpoint in New Inn.
Mariusz Sydlowski of 28 Rockview, Cashel was also fined €300 for driving without insurance cover and a further €100 for driving without a licence on the same occasion. He pleaded guilty to committing the offences at Our Lady's Road, New Inn on August 15 last year.
Garda Jamie Ryan said he stopped a Nissan Note car driven by Mr Sydlowski at a checkpoint at 2.30pm on this date. The driver gave him a Polish driving licence, which raised his suspicions.
“There were inconsistencies so I seized it and contacted Polish law enforcement through Interpol and they said he never held a driving licence.”
Mr Sydlowski conceded at the checkpoint that he didn’t have insurance cover. He hadn’t any previous convictions.
Solicitor Aidan Leahy said his client later gave a voluntary statement to gardaí and told them he purchased the fake driving licence online for €250. His client underwent a “steep learning curve” about Irish road traffic legislation.
Garda Ryan confirmed that he stopped Mr Sydlowski since in the same vehicle and he had a learner permit and was insured.
Mr Leahy outlined that Mr Sydlowski was a farm labourer working in Clogheen. His wife, who didn’t drive, was expecting their third child. He appealed to Judge O’Leary not to disqualify his driving licence.
Judge O’Leary enquired if the defendant knew he could get a 12 months prison sentence or €5000 fine for producing a false driving licence?
“It’s quite a serious matter to produce a fraudulent document and to produce it to gardaí is much more serious,” he remarked.
Mr Leahy responded that his client rectified the situation within a short space of time and pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.
Judge O'Leary decided to fine Mr Sydlowski €700, a penalty he regarded as considerable in view of the defendant’s means.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie