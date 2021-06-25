Man appears before Cashel District Court over false imprisonment of a woman in a house in Clonmel

A man has appeared before Cashel District Court on charges relating to false imprisonment and production of a weapon capable of causing serious injury at a house in Clonmel.

Before the court on Thursday was Fran Broughal 47 Maple Avenue, Ballybrack, Dublin. He was charged that he did between April 18 and April 21 this year at 72 b O'Connell Street, Clonmel falsely imprison Jacqueline King.

He was also charged with the production of an article, an air rifle, capable of inflicting serious injury contrary to Section 11 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act on December 19 2020 at the same address.

Inspector Declan Boland told Judge John O’Leary he would be seeking that the defendant be remanded in custody as they were awaiting directions from the DPP. He said he would be objecting to bail.

Gda Alan Peppard told the court the charges were serious and that he had grave concerns about Jacqueline King's safety and he believed she was at risk.

After hearing an application from solicitor Aiden Leahy, Judge O’Leary granted bail on strict conditions.

Fran Broughal agreed to bail conditions including that he sign on every day at Shankill Garda Station; that he observe a curfew from 12 midnight to 6am; that he provide his mobile phone number to gardai and that he has it turned on at all times; that he is not allowed to be in county Tipperary unless it is for a court appearance or for an appointment with his solicitor and that any such visits are notified in advance to gardai.

Other bail conditions include that he has no direct or indirect contact with Jacqueline King or her family members and this would also cover social media platforms and also that he remain intoxicant free.

The matter was adjourned to October 5 to await instructions from the DPP.