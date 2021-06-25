Route options for Tipperary upgrade of N24 between Cahir and Limerick Junction to be unveiled today

Route options for the upgrade of the N24 between Cahir and Limerick Junction will go on public display online today (Friday, June 25).

The route options will be unveiled on the N24 Cahir to Limerick Junction Project website: www.n24cahirlimerick.ie at 3pm today.

The public consultation process in relation to the proposed route corridors runs from today until August 6

Tipperary County Council said the purpose of this non-statutory public consultation is to inform the public and stakeholders of the alternatives and options developed for the project, the work undertaken to date and the programme for advancement of the project.

“Tipperary County Council is seeking feedback from the public on the alternatives and options developed for the project,” said the local authority in a statement.

“Due to COVID-19, Tipperary County Council is unable to hold a public consultation event in-person within the study area. Instead, an online public consultation platform has been developed on the project website www.n24cahirlimerick.ie which will go live from 3pm on Friday 25th June 2021.

“This online public consultation experience will provide a virtual consultation room containing a display of interactive webmaps with all the constraints, alternatives and options identified to date, project information boards, a brochure and an online feedback form.

“The online public consultation platform will also include an online booking facility where the public and other stakeholders can schedule an online or telephone meeting with a member of the project team during the consultation period.”

The Council said it understood that online information cannot be accessed by everyone, and notwithstanding the restrictions COVID-19 present, the project team is keen to engage with everyone throughout the consultation period.

It said hard copies of brochures and feedback forms can be requested, and telephone meetings can be booked by calling a member of the project team on (061) 951000 during office hours, Monday to Friday throughout the consultation period.

HOW TO MAKE A SUBMISSION

Submissions can be made using the online feedback form available on the project website www.n24cahirlimerick.ie or by email to cahirlimerick@midwestroads.ie. Alternatively you can post a submission to N24 Cahir to Limerick Junction Project, Mid West National Road Design Office, Lissanalta House, Dooradoyle Road, Limerick, V94 H5RR during the consultation period up until Friday, August 6.

Feedback and submissions received through this public consultation process will be considered by the project team as part of the Option Selection process.