Roscrea Lions Club - aid to India

HE Indian Ambassador Sandeep Kumar, with Des Ryan
Roscrea Lions Club is among Lions Clubs throughout Ireland who have responded to the crisis facing the Indian healthcare system by raising $66,100 as part of a major campaign organized by the Lions Clubs International Foundation.
Lions in Ireland have a long history of providing support when a major disaster strikes.
The recent upsurge of Covid 19 case in India and an increasing death rate, threatened to overwhelm the Health System.
Lions Clubs International has responded by providing funds, which are enabling Lions Clubs throughout India to purchase and distribute critical medical equipment and supplies for local hospitals and clinics.
This has been determined to be the greatest need, as community healthcare systems are being overrun.
Lions Clubs in Ireland and the communities that support our work, have been very generous in responding to this appeal.
The Ambassador of India to Ireland, His Excellency Sandeep Kumar is pictured with Des Ryan, (right), District Governor of the Irish Lions.
Ambassador Kumar expressed his personal appreciation for the support and generosity to the people of Ireland, in supporting India during its current Covid -19 crisis.
More News
On duty at Clonmel Races were, from left, James Kennedy, TJ Leahy, Vincent Fahy, John Power, course foreman Tommy Kelly, Thomas Kennedy and Lorcan Wyer, clerk of the course
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.