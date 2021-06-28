LATEST: Tipp gardaí investigate aggravated burglary where female was assaulted

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
Clonmel gardaí are investigating an aggravated burglary which occurred in the Glenconnor area of the town on Saturday, June 26, 2021 where a male entered a private house and assaulted a female occupant.
The male was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary by Clonmel gardaí at the scene and is currently detained under Section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984.
The prisoner has since been charged with offences of Aggravated Burglary, Burglary, Assault Causing Harm, three counts of Criminal Damage and three counts contrary to Section 11 Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act.
The male is remanded in custody to appear before Clonmel District Court on June 28, 2021.
Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this incident to contact them on 0526177640.
