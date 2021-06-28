Tipperary punter pockets thousands of euro from horse racing flutter at the weekend

A horse racing punter in Tipperary has cause for celebration after some savvy selections saw them pick up a five-figure sum on Friday’s races.

The anonymous winner struck a €0.80 Four-Folds bet and €0.30 Trebles in their BoyleSports shop at the weekend picking five horses running at Chester and the Curragh, amounting to a stake of €7.40 with four winners obliging.

The winners were Bollin Margaret in the 7.05 at Chester at 11/1, Longbourn in the 7.10 at the Curragh at 16/1, Magic Chegaga in the 7.45 at the Curragh at 18/1 and Praxeology in the 8.10 at Chester at 9/2.

When the results were all known, the champagne could be popped open as the Four-Folds returned €12,584.30 and the Trebles returned €3,008.83. But the luck didn’t stop there as an additional €5,738.30 was added thanks to Best Odds Guaranteed meaning a stunning total of €21,331.43 was won.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “We send big congratulations to our Tipperary customer for picking them out so well on Friday. Their investment of €7.40 has paid off handsomely and we hope they can enjoy a well-deserved treat with the winnings of €21,331.43.”