Tipperary punter pockets thousands of euro from horse racing flutter at the weekend

File photo
A horse racing punter in Tipperary has cause for celebration after some savvy selections saw them pick up a five-figure sum on Friday’s races.
The anonymous winner struck a €0.80 Four-Folds bet and €0.30 Trebles in their BoyleSports shop at the weekend picking five horses running at Chester and the Curragh, amounting to a stake of €7.40 with four winners obliging.
The winners were Bollin Margaret in the 7.05 at Chester at 11/1, Longbourn in the 7.10 at the Curragh at 16/1, Magic Chegaga in the 7.45 at the Curragh at 18/1 and Praxeology in the 8.10 at Chester at 9/2.
When the results were all known, the champagne could be popped open as the Four-Folds returned €12,584.30 and the Trebles returned €3,008.83. But the luck didn’t stop there as an additional €5,738.30 was added thanks to Best Odds Guaranteed meaning a stunning total of €21,331.43 was won.
Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “We send big congratulations to our Tipperary customer for picking them out so well on Friday. Their investment of €7.40 has paid off handsomely and we hope they can enjoy a well-deserved treat with the winnings of €21,331.43.”
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.