Fethard gardaí investigating burglary and assault incident which left man in hospital

Fethard gardaí are currently investigating a burglary and assault incident in the Fethard area which occurred on June 26, 2021.
The suspect entered a private dwelling and proceeded to assault the victim.
The injured male sustained facial injuries and required hospital treatment but has since been released.
A male in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of Burglary and was detained at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984.
The male has since been charged with Burglary and Assault Causing Harm and is remanded in custody to appear before Clonmel District Court on June 28, 2021.
