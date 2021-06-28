BIG READ: 'Accident waiting to happen' near this Tipperary school, says councillor

Concerns have been expressed over road safety on the N24 near Monard National School with one councillor describing the road adjacent to the school as a “death trap”.

Cllr Michael Fitzgerald tabled a motion at a recent meeting of the Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel Municipal District meeting which called on Tipperary County Council to make every effort to examine road safety at Monard NS.

The motion added: “There are serious issues regarding road safety to motorists, parents, children and teachers.

“lt is necessary to provide a school warden at school times to marshal the zebra crossing.

“We also need to look at what works can be carried out on the Cullen Road approaching the school from that side to improve parking.

“This is a matter of great concern in the area and I enclose a petition from concerned parents and residents who are most anxious that this council do everything in its power to help.”

The motion initially stated that Monard NS “is the only school situated on the N24 in our county”, however Cllr Fitzgerald clarified this at the meeting and said that Ballydrehid National School is also on the N24 national primary road.

The motion was seconded by Cllr John Crosse. Speaking at the virtual meeting, Cllr Fitzgerald said the safety issues are an “accident waiting to happen” and that he had submitted a petition from residents and parents calling for something to be done.

The local representative said there is a zebra crossing near the school which “motorists shoot through...it’s a danger”.

“We need to engage with the school, nothing is more important. We are backing up funding for Nenagh and north Tipperary.

“School safety on the N24 is a priority we should be looking at. People are also driving into the school yard to pick up kids where other kids are playing. It’s a death trap over there at the moment in Monard. We should meet with the Board of Management and see can we help.

“We can’t just pass the buck.” Cllr Fitzgerald remarked that the council carried out road safety measures in Thomastown on the N74 and added: “If there’s a will, there’s a way.”

Cllr Michael Anglim supported Cllr Fizgerald’s motion.

“The school’s on a busy road and needs help. We have to meet them,” he told the meeting.

Cllr Roger Kennedy said it is “an accident waiting to happen, something needs to be done”.

Council officials revealed that they had met with the principal of the school and they are aware of the issues. Cllr Fitzgerald said that he would like to have been informed that such a meeting was taking place as he would have liked to have attended it and discussed the issues.