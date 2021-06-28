Get the BBQ out lads! Temperatures to soar to 25C by Wednesday in Tipperary

File photo
"A few nice days ahead with temperatures increasing and wind slowly easing," says forecaster Alan O'Reilly.
The weatherman added: "Up to 25C by Wednesday but it will be cooler near coasts.
"Lot of uncertainty after Thursday but it does look likely to turn more unsettled for next weekend."
