Gardaí are investigating theft of car from Tipperary village

Gardaí are investigating theft of car from Tipperary village

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

Gardaí are investigating the theft of a grey Toyota Corolla car from Knockavilla village.

The theft of the car with a 1997 registration was reported to Tipperary Garda Station last Wednesday, June 23 but is believed to have occurred the previous week between Wednesday, June 16 and Friday, June 18.

Gardaí believe the car was taken away on the back of a trailer.

A Tipperary Garda Station spokesman appealed to the owners of scrap metal yards to contact them if they are approached to take this car.

He urged anyone with information that may assist their investigation into this theft to contact the station at (062) 51212.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie