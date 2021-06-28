Gardaí investigate smashing of house window in Tipperary Town

A house windor in Tipperary Town was smashed on Sunday night by a person who threw a beer bottle through it, local gardaí report.
The criminal damage was caused to a house located at Michael Street around 11pm.
A Tipperary Garda Station spokeman appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident or suspicious activity in the Michael Street area that night to contact the station at (062) 51212.
More News
The two men appeared before Clonmel District Court at Clonmel Courthouse (pictured) today (Monday, June 28)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.