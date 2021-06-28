Gardaí investigate smashing of house window in Tipperary Town

Gardaí investigate smashing of house window in Tipperary Town

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

A house windor in Tipperary Town was smashed on Sunday night by a person who threw a beer bottle through it, local gardaí report. 

The criminal damage was caused to a house located at Michael Street around 11pm.

A Tipperary Garda Station spokeman appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident or suspicious activity in the Michael Street area that night to contact the station at (062) 51212.

