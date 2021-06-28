Two men charged with weekend crimes in Clonmel and Fethard are remanded in custody

Two men charged with weekend crimes in Clonmel and Fethard are remanded in custody

The two men appeared before Clonmel District Court at Clonmel Courthouse (pictured) today (Monday, June 28)

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

Two men aged in their 20s have appeared before Cashel and Clonmel District Courts charged in connection with crimes that occurred in Clonmel and Fethard over the weekend.

One man was before the courts charged with theft from a vehicle at Grattan Place, Clonmel and possession of stolen property.

The second man was charged with committing criminal damage, public order, drugs and Firearms & Offensive Weapon Act offences in the Barrack Street area of Fethard.

Both initially appeared before a special sitting of Cashel District Court yesterday Sunday and appeared before Clonmel District Court this morning (Monday, June 28). A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson said they were remanded in custody to Limerick Prison to appear before Clonmel Court again on July 6. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie