Two men charged with weekend crimes in Clonmel and Fethard are remanded in custody

The two men appeared before Clonmel District Court at Clonmel Courthouse (pictured) today (Monday, June 28)
Two men aged in their 20s have appeared before Cashel and Clonmel District Courts charged in connection with crimes that occurred in Clonmel and Fethard over the weekend.
One man was before the courts charged with theft from a vehicle at Grattan Place, Clonmel and possession of stolen property.
The second man was charged with committing criminal damage, public order, drugs and Firearms & Offensive Weapon Act offences in the Barrack Street area of Fethard.
Both initially appeared before a special sitting of Cashel District Court yesterday Sunday and appeared before Clonmel District Court this morning (Monday, June 28). A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson said they were remanded in custody to Limerick Prison to appear before Clonmel Court again on July 6.
