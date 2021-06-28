Deputy Mattie McGrath questions housing Minister on HAP scheme for Tipperary

(HAP) scheme for Tipperary last year cost just over €7m 

Mattie McGrath

Deputy Mattie McGrath

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

Deputy Mattie McGrath has discovered that the total cost of the housing assistance payment (HAP) scheme for Tipperary last year was just over €7m 


“Last week, I questioned the Minister for Housing; Local Government and Heritage the amount provided by his Department to Tipperary County Council for 2020 in respect of the following housing supports; RAS (Rental Accommodation Scheme); LTL (Long Term Leasing) and HAP Payments 2020,” he said. 


Please see the link below for further information: https://www.facebook.com/ MattieMcGrathTD/videos/ 4513047565396324


According to the Department of Housing’s website: in terms of for there were 1,778 tenancies in 2019 and 1,868 in 2020.  The total cost for was ,,. (.) and the total cost for was ,,. (.).

