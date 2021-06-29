APPEAL: Gardaí investigating an arson attack on vehicle in quiet Tipperary village

Gardaí in Mullinahone are investigating an arson attack on a vehicle which occurred in the Poulacapple west area of Mullinahone in the early hours of Sunday morning, June 27, 2021.

Gardaí are appealling for any witnesses or persons with CCTV or dashcam footage to contact Clonmel gardaí on 0526177640

