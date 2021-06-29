Mary Hanna Hourigan elected new Chairperson of Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel Municipal District

Congrats!

Cllr. Mary Hanna Hourigan

Cllr Mary Hanna Hourigan

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Councillor Mary Hanna Hourigan has been elected the new Chairperson of the Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel Municipal District.

At a virtual meeting on Monday, Cllr Hourigan (FG) from Cappawhite was proposed by her party colleague Cllr Declan Burgess and his proposal was seconded by Cllr Roger Kennedy of Fianna Fáil.

Cllr Burgess said Cllr Hourigan can bring “great knowledge, compassion and passion to the role” and she will be “well-suited” to the role of chair for the Municipal District. Cllr Michael Anglim (FF) was elected Leas-Chathaoirleach

Tributes were also paid to outgoing Chairperson, Cllr John Crosse, who described having the role for the past twelve months as a “great honour and a privilege”. Full report in next week’s Nationalist.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie