Mary Hanna Hourigan elected new Chairperson of Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel Municipal District

Cllr Mary Hanna Hourigan
Councillor Mary Hanna Hourigan has been elected the new Chairperson of the Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel Municipal District.
At a virtual meeting on Monday, Cllr Hourigan (FG) from Cappawhite was proposed by her party colleague Cllr Declan Burgess and his proposal was seconded by Cllr Roger Kennedy of Fianna Fáil.
Cllr Burgess said Cllr Hourigan can bring “great knowledge, compassion and passion to the role” and she will be “well-suited” to the role of chair for the Municipal District. Cllr Michael Anglim (FF) was elected Leas-Chathaoirleach
Tributes were also paid to outgoing Chairperson, Cllr John Crosse, who described having the role for the past twelve months as a “great honour and a privilege”. Full report in next week’s Nationalist.
