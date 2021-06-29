Revealed: Stunning four-bedroom house in 'most sought-after' location in Tipperary

A stunning four-bedroom house in a "most sought-after" location in Tipperary has been put up for sale for €275,000.

Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson are delighted to present No. 26 Castle Avenue, Thurles to the market; a four-bed, semi-detached, two-storey residence in this most sought-after, central location.

Located within a short walk of the town centre, train station, schools and all local services and amenities.

Accommodation comprises Entrance Hall, Livingroom, Diningroom, Kitchen / Diningroom, Pantry & W.C. on the Ground Floor.

Upstairs contains 4 no. Bedrooms and a Bathroom. To the rear there is a private rear yard with a 3 no. sheds, ideal for a range of usages.

There is vehicular access to the rear via a lane (shared with just one other neighbouring property), accessed from castle avenue.

This property has upgraded external insulation, there are Double glazed throughout and central heating is provided via an oil-fired system.

All mains services are connected. This property will offer any future occupier a superb, central location, with excellent access to the town centre, train station and all major commuting routes.

A virtual tour link can be supplied on request with actual viewings strictly by appointment and in full compliance with current health guidelines. Further enquiries can be made by contacting Sole Selling Agents, Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson in Thurles - (0504) 22997 / info@sfgleeson.ie

To view the full ad, click here.