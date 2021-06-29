Tipperary TD insists indoor dining must open on July 5

Deputy Mattie McGrath calls for indoor dining opening to go ahead

Mattie McGrath

Mattie McGrath

Deputy Mattie McGrath has stated that the  Government’s "dithering and thus confusion" on indoor dining must cease.
"Indoor dining must reopen on 5th July, as promised.
Over 200,000 hospitality workers have invested energy, planning and resources into this reopening.
Such dysfunction is also gravely hampering the 143,000 aviation sector workers in Ireland.
How can government Ministers, earning over €200,000 a year and insulated from financial hardship, seriously continue to deny 343,000 workers an opportunity to earn an income?
Ireland has had the longest lockdown in the world. Equally, we have had the most stringent dining & travel restrictions in Europe and North America!
Enough indecision!
Let these sectors reopen and allow workers to earn a wage again!
People’s livelihoods matter," said Deputy McGrath

