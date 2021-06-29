Borrisoleigh road closure in August by order of Tipperary Co Council

The road will be closed from 8am to 6pm
Notice has been given to close the road L3216-20 at Coohaun, Killoskehan, Borrisoleigh, Thurles, in order to build a cattle underpass.
The period of closure will come into effect from Monday, August 16 at 8am to Friday, August 20, at 5pm.
Traffic going south to Borrisoleigh will be diverted left at Curraheen onto the L-7034, traffic will remain on this road until they meet a T-junction turning right on to the L-3217 to rejoin the L-3216 towards Borrisoleigh.
Traffic going north will be diverted left onto the L-7028 proceeding to Garrangrena Upper turning right onto the L-7153 and remain on this road until they meet a T-junction turning right to rejoin the L-3655 to Gurtagarry.
Objections to the proposed temporary closure may be submitted in writing to Road Closures, Roads & Transportation, Tipperary County Council, Civic Offices, Limerick Road, Nenagh not later than 12 noon on Thursday 01 July 2021 or by e-mail to roadclosures@tipperarycoco.ie
