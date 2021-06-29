Reasons to be cheerful aplenty in one West Tipperary village this past week

CAPPAWHITE

Reasons to be cheerful aplenty in one West Tipperary village this past week

They seemingly had plenty to smile about in Cappawhite over the past week...

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

County Champions
Congratulations to the u16 Cappa Ladies Football team of 2020 who won their county final on Wednesday last beating Rockwell Rovers in Newport on a score of 4-13 to 4-4. The girls finally got their chance to play their final from last year which was postponed because of Covid, and they took the opportunity well in the end.

Wedding Anniversary
Heartiest congratulations to Dave and Joanne O’Connell, Glenshinna in the occasion of your 11th wedding anniversary. To mark the occasion the happy couple went for a scrumptious meal. Many more happy years together.

Fionn is 21
Birthday greetings were the order of the day on Sunday, June 20 for Fionn Brady who with family and friends celebrated the big day at home.

Happy Birthday Teresa

Happy Birthday to Teresa Carroll (nee O’Neill) who recent celebrated her 93rd birthday in London - her heart however always remains with all her beloved family in Cappawhite.

50th Birthday
More greetings on ‘The 27th’ went to Ann Marie O’Grady (née Armshaw) who had big celebrations on her 50th birthday last weekend. Health and much happiness for many many more to come Ann Marie.

Altar Servers
New Members are welcome. Boys and Girls from Third, Fourth, Fifth classes are invited to contact Attracta White 087 134 7767 or Séamus Lennon 086 277 1843

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie