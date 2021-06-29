Reasons to be cheerful aplenty in one West Tipperary village this past week

County Champions

Congratulations to the u16 Cappa Ladies Football team of 2020 who won their county final on Wednesday last beating Rockwell Rovers in Newport on a score of 4-13 to 4-4. The girls finally got their chance to play their final from last year which was postponed because of Covid, and they took the opportunity well in the end.

Wedding Anniversary

Heartiest congratulations to Dave and Joanne O’Connell, Glenshinna in the occasion of your 11th wedding anniversary. To mark the occasion the happy couple went for a scrumptious meal. Many more happy years together.

Fionn is 21

Birthday greetings were the order of the day on Sunday, June 20 for Fionn Brady who with family and friends celebrated the big day at home.

Happy Birthday Teresa

Happy Birthday to Teresa Carroll (nee O’Neill) who recent celebrated her 93rd birthday in London - her heart however always remains with all her beloved family in Cappawhite.

50th Birthday

More greetings on ‘The 27th’ went to Ann Marie O’Grady (née Armshaw) who had big celebrations on her 50th birthday last weekend. Health and much happiness for many many more to come Ann Marie.

Altar Servers

New Members are welcome. Boys and Girls from Third, Fourth, Fifth classes are invited to contact Attracta White 087 134 7767 or Séamus Lennon 086 277 1843