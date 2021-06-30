Elderly man tragically killed in Tipperary motorway accident was from Fethard area

The elderly motorist tragically killed in a two car collision on the M8 near Horse & Jockey earlier this week has been named as Jim Cooney from Coleman, Fethard.
Mr Cooney, who was aged in his 80s, died in the car accident that occurred on the southbound carriageway of the M8 at Augnagomaun, Horse & Jockey shortly after 4pm on Monday.
He was the driver and sole occupant of one of the cars. The driver and sole occupant of the second car, a woman aged in her late 30s, was injured and taken to Cork University Hospital. Her injuries are not thought to be life threatening.
Mr Cooney's death has deeply shocked and saddened all who knew him and his local community.
He is survived by his wife Bridget, sons and daughters James, Eleanor, Esther, Mike, Billy, Paddy, Martin and Tricia; his grandchildren Louise, Maggie, Conor, Abbey, William, Jamie, Alan, Emily, Seána and Darragh; his great grandchild Callum, his brother Tom in New York, sister-in-law Pauline, brothers-in-law Michael, Willie and Philip, sons-in-law John and Kevin, daughters-in-law Louise and Breda, nieces, relatives and friends.
