PICTURE: Emotional occasion as young Tipperary Town man graduates from school

It was a very emotional occasion for young Tipperary Town man, Gerard Fogarty, when he graduated from Scoil Aonghusa in Cashel.

Due to restrictions it was his third time trying to graduate as this was the class of 2020.

Scoil Aonghusa is a co-educational school for children between the ages of four and eighteen with moderate general learning disabilities, severe and profound general learning disabilities and autistic spectrum disorder.

Gerard, who recently celebrated his 18th birthday, is from Canon Hayes Park in Tipperary Town and is a very popular young man in the community.

He is a keen Tipperary GAA and Munster rugby supporter, and along with his family are great supporters of all fundraising activities, particularly for Scoil Aonghusa.

His mother, Marie (Cronin) Fogarty, was anxious to thank all the staff of Scoil Aonghusa for the patience and kindness shown to Gerard and to all the family, and for bringing them on an incredible journey throughout Gerard’s time in the school.

At Scoil Aonghusa they recognise the importance of educating the whole child therefore they provide a wide variety of extracurricular activities which include swimming, pony riding.

Gerard was part of the school community and involved himself in all the activities.

Congratulations to Gerard on his graduation and to the teachers and staff who have steered him through his school life in Scoil Aonghusa.