Great honour for Fine Gael's Cllr Michael Murphy as he is elected first citizen of his home town of Clonmel

Fine Gael's Cllr Michael Murphy was elected as the first citizen of his home town Clonmel on Tuesday afternoon.

On a proud day for Cllr Murphy, his wife Jess and son Alex, he became the first citizen of Clonmel for the first time since he was elected as a public representative in 2009.

Cllr Murphy, who previously held the position of chairman for Tipperary County Council, was the only nomination for the position put forward when the out-going mayor Cllr Siobhan Ambrose called for nominations at the annual general meeting of the Clonmel Borough District meeting in the town hall.

An emotional Cllr Murphy said it was a very proud day for him and his family and he thanked the members for having the confidence in him to take on the responsibility of mayor of the town of Clonmel.

He said he was very proud to follow in the footsteps of former mayors and in particular his uncle the late Matt Slater who was mayor on three occasions and Fine Gael stalwart Sean Nyhan who was also elected mayor on three occasions.

"Clonmel faces many challenges and I will face them with a sense of optimism and look for the opportunity that these challenges will bring," Cllr Murphy told his colleagues.

His Fine Gael colleague Cllr John Fitzgerald was elected deputy mayor and glowing tributes were paid to the out-going mayor Cllr Siobhan Ambrose by members and officials for her dedication to the role in the last twelve months.