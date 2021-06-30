End Of Year Graduation Ceremony for Sixth Class at St Joseph’s Primary School Tipp Town

Martin Quinn

Email: news@nationalist.ie

Pictured above are the girls from Sixth Class at St Joseph’s Primary School, Tipperary Town, after their End Of Year Graduation Ceremony. Amongst the gifts they received was a beautiful bag, with their names printed on them, which were sponsored by Tipperary Town Credit Union. In the picture is Andrea O’Dwyer of the Parents’ Association, receiving the sponsorship cheque from Anna Tuohy Halligan from Tipperary Town Credit Union, along with Sixth Class and class teacher Ms O’Grady and the principal, Ms Tobin.

Supplied by: Martin Quinn

