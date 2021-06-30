End Of Year Graduation Ceremony for Sixth Class at St Joseph’s Primary School Tipp Town

Pictured above are the girls from Sixth Class at St Joseph’s Primary School, Tipperary Town, after their End Of Year Graduation Ceremony. Amongst the gifts they received was a beautiful bag, with their names printed on them, which were sponsored by Tipperary Town Credit Union. In the picture is Andrea O’Dwyer of the Parents’ Association, receiving the sponsorship cheque from Anna Tuohy Halligan from Tipperary Town Credit Union, along with Sixth Class and class teacher Ms O’Grady and the principal, Ms Tobin.
Supplied by: Martin Quinn
More News
Dundrum AC Women's Team who won Bronze at the County Novice Road Championship in Moyne. L-R: Catherine Fogarty, Laura McCarthy Armstrong and Tish Ryan.
Mayor of Clonmel Cllr Michael Murphy with his son Alex and wife Jess following his election on Tuesday afternoon in the town hall
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.