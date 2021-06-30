Clonmel Junction founder David Teevan on his festival travels around the world

The Clonmel Junction Arts Festival starts this Saturday, July 3 and the festival will be celebrating its 20th Anniversary for its duration until Sunday, July 11 with a mixture of outdoor and online events in their brand new festival Dome including a brilliant theatre and music programme.

The festival was founded in 2001 by David Teevan. It has always had a great reputation for bringing an eclectic mix of exotic theatre and music from far-flung countries to Clonmel.

During his time as the festival director, David Teevan travelled all over the world discovering indigenous bands and theatre productions to bring back to the festival every year.

David was my guest this week on a bonus festival special of the Travel Tales with Fergal Podcast. David shares great tales on the podcast of his favourite travels to places like Malawi, Zambia, Iran, Canada, the Edinburgh Festival, Womad in Reading and Womex in Seville and Copenhagen.

Speaking on the podcast, David said: “I was the director of Film Festival for 15 years. For the first Junction festival it was very small with just five events. And the next year, I realised I was going to need to go looking for shows for the next festival. And I went to Holland. And I brought over a wonderful show from Holland. And that was when I realised that part of the job of running a festival was to go what I call shopping. So that was to go and find work to bring to the festival. So throughout the next 15 years, I would travel five to seven times a year. And the trips were usually about four or five days long.

“I went to festival trade fairs. So in the commercial sector, they would be considered trade fairs. But basically, they were festivals. And the king of the kings is the Edinburgh Fringe Festival every August.

“I would meet colleagues who were running festivals all over the world, I would meet artists, and it was just an incredibly enriching few days. I used to feed on that. Yes, it was about finding shows for the festival in Clonmel. But it was also about understanding what was going on globally in terms of arts and entertainment and staying current.”

The Junction Festival became famous for the indigenous bands that played at the festival and David talks on the podcast about how he would go to Womex and Womad each year to seek out these bands.

“I would always bring a lot of world music and especially the African bands over the years that I would find at these world music festivals.”

This led to David going to Malawi and Zambia in African to festivals.

“The invitations started coming from further afield. And one of those was the one of the profound experiences I had in terms of my professional time.

“It was when I met up a group called Music Crossroads in Womex. And they organised a youth music exchange in African countries in Tanzania, Mozambique, Malawi, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. They were running music programs for young musicians. And then every year, they would have a competition in a festival in one of these countries. And they would select one band from the five countries, and they would tour the band in Europe.

“I invited one of those bands to Clonmel called Body, Mind and Soul from Malawi.

“Then Music Crossroads invited me and a Clonmel band Superblondes to play at the festival in Malawi. And it was certainly the most extraordinary trip I have had, which we finished at the beautiful Lake Malawi. A trip we all will never forget.”

David was also invited to a festival in Tehran in Iran which was one of his most memorable trips.

“That trip was amazing. Persia is this extraordinary, rich culture that goes back 5,000 years. It was at the centre of the Silk Road and the Persian people have been an incredibly sophisticated culture for a long time. And yet the world in which they’re living now is very different. And the colour that comes to mind is grey. It was dark.

“On the third day of the trip there were armed guards at the gate of the hotel, and we weren’t allowed out. We were basically for about four hours under house arrest. They said it was for our protection, because it was the year of the Arab Spring.

“There had been revolts in Tunisia and in Egypt. And that afternoon, there had been a student rising in the town square in Tehran, and it had been crushed immediately.

“And when we came out there were security details on every street corner. They were fully armed so it was pretty shocking.

“The contrast between this world that we experienced with the extraordinarily rich culture when we went to the plays and the police everywhere was jarring.

“But the wonderful thing about the opportunity of travelling is realising that the political differences are huge and having the opportunity in these travels to meet with people from around the world is something that I cherish.”

As part of the Junction Festival this year Fergal O’Keeffe will be doing his first live podcast on July 6 at 1pm.

The podcast will be streamed live from the new Junction Festival Dome and tickets are free and available from junctionfestival.com.

The Travel Tales with Fergal Podcast talks to author Louise Nealon for the Clonmel Junction Arts Festival.

In this unique conversation, Louise Nealon will discuss with Fergal her experiences in the last year of the writing process, getting published and going to No.1 in the bestseller charts for her debut novel, Snowflake.

Louise has been labelled a voice for her generation and she speaks with searing honesty and often great humour when considering themes of selfhood, loss, class and mental health.

Big things have been predicted for Louise Nealon since she signed a six figure book deal and the film and TV rights were snapped up by Element Pictures, the team responsible for BBC adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People and the upcoming Conversations with Friends.