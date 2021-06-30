BIG READ: Clonmel family's Covid project is the latest staycation hotspot

Joe and Madeline Whelan are sheep farmers from Clonmel. After years of travelling around Ireland, hiking and glamping, when Covid hit, they decided to put their extra time to good use and fulfil their dream of opening up a glamping site of their own.

They spent the last year building two log cabins by hand and converting part of their small sheep farm into a slice of heaven. As keen hikers themselves, the location of the site, in the Comeragh Mountains, is the perfect spot for a hiking holiday.

Like many others, their family has been kept separate because of Covid, with their eldest daughter helping to launch the business from New Zealand.

“It’s been an amazing project for us all to work on together as a family, we couldn’t be more proud of mom and dad and the work they’ve dedicated to this in what has been such a crazy year,” said Aisling, 28, in Auckland, NZ.

The glamping site consists of two hand-built log cabins, on Raven’s Rock in Harney’s Cross, Derrinlaur.

The family have an avid interest in sustainability, their daughter Niamh, having just completed her Masters in Sustainability from UCC, strives to make the business as eco-friendly as possible with a bio-diversity program, vintage and upcycled furniture and an on-site compost heap.

The business launched this June in line with Covid guidelines and the response both locally and nationally has been fantastic.

“We have been blown away by the response to our new business venture. People have been so supportive both online and in person, we really weren’t expecting it. The past year has been so bleak for so many, this really feels like some good news,” said Joe.

The cabins are available to book on Airbnb, airbnb.com/h/ravensrockglamping

or email ravensrockglamping@gmail.com