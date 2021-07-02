Ooh la la there's a French hub opening soon in Tipperary!

Local teacher, musician and community activist Fidelma Nugent will add another string to her bow when she opens a Cahir French Hub in Cahir this September. The hub will offer unique, award-winning French classes for children using the La Jolie Ronde programme. Enrolment for September 2021 opened on Monday, June 28, 2021. See the Cahir French Hub Facebook page for more details.

Fidelma says that a language is a skill for life and opens up a lifetime of opportunities: a better understanding of other cultures; raised self-esteem and a greater understanding of language structures.

Speaking a second language enables adults to communicate with and to deal with clients in an expanded world network.

Classes will be as follows; Bonjour Bonbon (0-3-year- olds) with music, movement, sensory activities, visual props, games, rhymes and poetry will take place on Mondays from 3.15-3.45pm. Viens jouer avec Matou et Tounette (3-5-year-olds) with targeted vocabulary with rhymes, chants, songs, stories and puppets will be on Mondays from 3.50-4.20pm, Les aventures de Minou et Trottine et les jouets (5-7-year-olds)introduces vocabulary through rhyme, song, mini-stories, games puppets, arts and crafts and counting on Mondays from 4.30-5.15pm.

Salut Céline et Antoine (7-8-year-olds) introduces and revises core vocabulary and the beginnings of grammar with flashcards, games, role-play, songs, reading and listening is on Tuesdays from 3.15-4.00pm, Bonjour la France (8-11-year-olds)

This class extends core vocabulary through songs, games and activities and is suitable for older children.

Reading and writing are extended and role-plays are more developed on Tuesdays 4.10-4.55pm and On y va! (11-13-year-olds).

This programme leads to a higher level of listening, speaking, reading and writing and allows students to practise their French in real situations as if they were going about day-to-day activities in France. Written texts will be explored and more complex grammar learned.

This class will be on Tuesdays from 5.00-5.45pm.

Sounds like a fantastic new facility for Cahir, Fidelma, and the very best of luck with it!