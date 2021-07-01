Weekly workshops with Nenagh Youth Theatre

Nenagh Youth Theatre runs weekly workshops every Saturday for 13 – 17yr olds who are looking for a creative outlet to express themselves, gain an understanding of theatre as an art form while making memories and having lots of fun. This workshop is presented online via Zoom during current restrictions.
Workshops include acting, writing, comedy improv, physical theatre and lots more to accommodate the many talents and interests of the young people of Nenagh. Drama workshops are a great way for young people to feel a part of a team, it's great for their self expression and confidence building.
Experienced theatre practitioners Joanne Quinn and Emily Matthews lead and direct the youth theatre. No experience necessary.
If you’d like to become a member or know somebody who’d benefit from the many things youth theatre has to offer, get in touch with our Coordinator Jo Quinn on tipperaryyt@gmail.com or message them on Facebook @NenaghYT
More News
Joseph O’Dwyer, North Tipperary IFA livestock committee, erected the farmer billboard on the farm of James Finn, Racecourse Road, Thurles, highlighting the farmer-led campaign, Sustaining Ireland Sho
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.