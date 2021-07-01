Weekly workshops with Nenagh Youth Theatre

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

Nenagh Youth Theatre runs weekly workshops every Saturday for 13 – 17yr olds who ​are looking for a creative outlet to express themselves, gain an understanding of theatre as an art form while making memories and having lots of fun. This workshop is presented online via Zoom during current restrictions.

Workshops include acting, writing, comedy improv, physical theatre and lots more to accommodate the many talents and interests of the young people of Nenagh. Drama workshops are a great way for young people to feel a part of a team, it's great for their self expression and confidence building.

Experienced theatre practitioners Joanne Quinn and Emily Matthews lead and direct the youth theatre. No experience necessary.

If you’d like to become a member or know somebody who’d benefit from the many things youth theatre has to offer, get in touch with our Coordinator Jo Quinn on ​tipperaryyt@gmail.com or message them on Facebook @NenaghYT

