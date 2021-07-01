Councillors agree to divert 20% of towns roads funding for 3 years to tackle Tipperary worst rural roads

Tipperary’s councillors have given the green light for 20% of roads budgets for the county’s towns to be diverted to upgrading the county’s worst pothole riddled rural roads for three years starting in 2022 in a compromise deal approved at the county council’s monthly meeting.

The controversial diversion of roads funding to tackle the crisis of the county’s most dilapidated rural roads was agreed with strong reservations expressed by councillors representing towns.

Tipperary’s local primary, tertiary and secondary roads are ranked among the worst in the country.

The council has devised the Regional & Local Roads Allocation Policy 2022 to 2024 to assist it with improving the standards of these roads and the county’s ranking in this area.

Senior Roads Engineer Liam Brett outlined to the meeting four amendments to the policy devised in response to discussions with councillors since it was first put to them in April.

The first amendment to the policy provides that roads funding diverted from a town would be spent on poor condition roads classified as “red roads” in the same district.

Secondly, the diversion of funding from towns budgets would last three years and then be reviewed and agreed by the council’s elected members in 2024.

The third amendment stipulates the amount of the roads budget, which will be allocated to Municipal Districts based on where the worst “red roads” are, will be capped at a 6.5% increase per year.

The final amendment stipulates an independent entity will be responsible for road pavement condition surveys to ensure consistency in classifying “red roads” around the county.

Mr Brett argued the reduction in the roads budgets for urban areas will be offset by extra funding towns were receiving from other sources such as the Rural Regeneration Development Fund, Irish Public Bodies and the Active Travel Programme.

Maps showing “red” classified roads across the county’s five Municipal Districts were shown to councillors at the meeting.

Then council Cathaoirleach Michael Smith urged his fellow elected members to support the policy as amended.

He said the four changes came very much from their engagement with councillors. “This has been on the agenda for a while. Today is the day we make a decision because to do nothing is not an option,” he appealed.

Ballingarry’s Cllr Imelda Goldsboro proposed the adoption of the policy. She said she understood the concerns of other councillors but pointed to the photo of a pothole riddled road in her area shown at the meeting as an example of a “red” road. There were a large number of such roads in her area. Fine Gael’s Cllr Mary Hanna Hourigan, who seconded the policy’s adoption, said the maps highlighting “red” roads across the council’s five districts really brought home the scale of the problem. She welcomed the fact the policy will be reviewed in three years.

“It’s up to us to work in our districts to get roads that haven’t been resurfaced in 30 to 40 years resurfaced.”

Clonmel Cllr Pat English said he had serious problems with the diversion of funding from towns’ roads budget but was happy enough to support the amended policy except for one aspect.

He wasn’t happy with the review after three years clause. He wanted the council to decide now to restore the 20% funding to the towns’ budgets at the end of the three-year period as he feared the condition of roads in towns will get depleted due to the loss of this investment.

He put forward an amendment calling for this which was seconded by Carrick-on-Suir’s Cllr David Dunne, who declared he was only supporting the policy with a “heavy heart” as there were roads in his hometown that were in an atrocious state.

He asked what would happen if there was a fall in roads income to the council from central Government because of the pandemic’s impact on the economy?

In response, Roads Director Marcus O’Connor argued it should be the council in three years’ time that decides on this issue. He pointed out that a totally new policy will go before the council at that time.

Senior Roads Engineer James Murray argued the council didn’t differentiate between rural and urban roads when it allocated funding to tackle “red” roads.

Council CEO Joe MacGrath stepped in and urged the two councillors not to force a vote.

He said council management had tried to take on board councillors’ very valid concerns and he didn’t believe it was possible to decide now on what the council’s policy should be in three years’ time.

Mr MacGrath clarified that this “targeted intervention” will last three years and will then lapse and the council will review it.

This review could only be done in 2024 based on the condition of the county’s roads at that time.

He stressed the councillors’ request to restore the 20% funding diverted from towns’ roads budgets after three years would be noted in the council meeting’s minutes. In view of this clarification, Cllr English and Cllr Dunne agreed to withdraw the amendment.

Explaining his decision not to support the policy, Cllr Bourke said he was horrified at the conditions of roads around the county but since he was elected a councillor, Carrick-on-Suir’s town budget had remained static. Now it was going to be reduced and there were roads he had identified in the town that needed to be upgraded.