Artists create mosaic art work at county Tipperary library bike stand

A work in progress: Carrick-on-Suir Librarian Carol Delany with artists Sheila Woods and Marguerite Kent who are creating a mosaic around the library’s bike stand. Picture Anne Marie Magorrian

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

Artists Sheila Woods and Marguerite Kent are currently creating an abstract mosaic surrounding the bicycle stand at Carrick-on-Suir’s Sean Healy Library.
This colourful mosaic is loosely based on an ammonite fossil and will be a beautiful work of art for all to enjoy on their visit to the library at Greenside.
Carrick Library’s team, meanwhile, is promoting wildlife and biodiversity as well as reading and books.
With assistance from the community, the Library’s staff have installed bug hotels, fruit bushes and vegetable patches in the grounds including a wildflower garden.

