There's one 'shower' in Tipperary who are glad of a few 'showers'!

The every busy Cahir Tidy Towns Group of volunteers have been busy with weeds springing up after recent rain and heat. They completed the flower beds on the Mitchelstown Road as well as the ground cover around the traffic islands. Watering in this dry weather is proving to be a full-time job, but the planters look well and will be a permanent feature and everyone is grateful for the tremendous work that the Tidy Towns Group. They're a great "shower" who will be delighted with the few recent "showers" (no doubt).

The outdoor dining seems to have added a bit of atmosphere to the town as customers sit out for take away and even though the weather is not very warm they are still being used in great numbers.

While the entry forms are being filled in at the moment for this year’s competition, the Cahir group are continuing to future plan for 2022 and beyond. A new project along the Swiss is due to start and we will then hope to concentrate on the Viaduct area and finish off the wall of St Paul’s and the seating along the river there.

Our move to sustainable planting on approach roads will hopefully stand to us in the years ahead and reduce costs on the group. We continue to meet on Wednesdays at 7pm but there is work ongoing for odd jobs if anyone has time to spare. Ideally, we would like everyone to keep an eye outside their own doorstep and fair play to all the residents groups who have been out and about recently in their own estates.

SYMPATHY

Our sympathy is extended to fellow member Margaret Fahy on the death of her brother Michael Corbett and also to Dermot Joyce (Hillview Residents’ Committee) on the sad passing of Audrey. RIP.