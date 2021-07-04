There's one 'shower' in Tipperary who are glad of a few 'showers'!

CAHIR TIDY TOWNS

At least there's someone in Tipperary glad of the weekend drop of rain

Watering in the dry weather is a a full-time job for Tidy Towns volunteers.

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

The every busy Cahir Tidy Towns Group of volunteers have been busy with weeds springing up after recent rain and heat. They completed the flower beds on the Mitchelstown Road as well as the ground cover around the traffic islands. Watering in this dry weather is proving to be a full-time job, but the planters look well and will be a permanent feature and everyone is grateful for the tremendous work that the Tidy Towns Group. They're a great "shower" who will be delighted with the few recent "showers" (no doubt).
The outdoor dining seems to have added a bit of atmosphere to the town as customers sit out for take away and even though the weather is not very warm they are still being used in great numbers.
While the entry forms are being filled in at the moment for this year’s competition, the Cahir group are continuing to future plan for 2022 and beyond. A new project along the Swiss is due to start and we will then hope to concentrate on the Viaduct area and finish off the wall of St Paul’s and the seating along the river there.
Our move to sustainable planting on approach roads will hopefully stand to us in the years ahead and reduce costs on the group. We continue to meet on Wednesdays at 7pm but there is work ongoing for odd jobs if anyone has time to spare. Ideally, we would like everyone to keep an eye outside their own doorstep and fair play to all the residents groups who have been out and about recently in their own estates.

SYMPATHY
Our sympathy is extended to fellow member Margaret Fahy on the death of her brother Michael Corbett and also to Dermot Joyce (Hillview Residents’ Committee) on the sad passing of Audrey. RIP.

Ooh la la there's a French hub opening soon in Tipperary!

PARLEZ-VOUS FRANCAIS ?

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie