Garda appeal for public's help in investigation into assault of Tipperary youth

Garda appeal for public's help with investigation into assault of youth in Tipperary village

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

Gardaí investigating a serious assault on a youth that occurred in Upperchurch village last Sunday night June 27  are appealing to the public for information.

The youth, aged in his late teens, was assaulted between 11pm last Sunday and 12:30am on Monday.
 
He was taken to Cork University Hospital where he is currently being treated for serious injuries.
No arrests have been made to date. Investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí at Thurles are appealing for any witnesses to this assault to come forward.
 
They are also appealing to any road users travelling in the Upperchurch village area that night and who may have dash cam footage to make this footage available to gardaí.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station at (0504) 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

