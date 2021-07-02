'I haven't experienced such collective outrage on a single issue since water charges'

Who’d have known that the trees lining our main street were indeed the wrong trees mistakenly planted in the incorrect depth of soil?

Dear reader, I have on occasion written fictional accounts of life in Clonmel, but I can assure you that this story is factual. As reported in The Nationalist, June 24 – it came to pass, that many moons ago, a dire warning was given by the judges of the Entente Florale who “…were adamant that those trees in the town centre were absolutely the wrong trees and they weren’t growing or flourishing”.

Furthermore it was reported that: “The depth of soil was very poor and the trees weren’t growing or flourishing.” No one told this to the trees which continued to grow and flourish over the years.

Moreover, one must ask oneself, why 40 of the wrong types of trees in the wrong depth of soil were planted there in the first instance?

That’s a story for another day. After close scrutiny of the evidence, I found some of the arguments against protecting the trees to be verging on ridiculous.

One which jumped out was that we would, and I’m paraphrasing, somehow not be able to negotiate our way around a large mature tree as we saunter our way through the streets of Clonmel.

Maybe I was inadequately raised but I don’t recall being sat down and warned against the hazards of walking into large objects looming up in front of my eyes.

It must be pointed out that one or two of our local representatives have bravely nailed their colours to the mast and stated that they are on the side of the environmentalists and concerned citizens.

Others are sitting on the fence so long on this issue that copious amounts of emollient is being frantically applied to their tender derrières.

I haven’t experienced such collective outrage in Clonmel on a single issue since the water charges. At the time of writing, almost a thousand citizens have signed a petition in favour of saving the trees in O’Connell and Gladstone Street.

Community activist, Thomas Ryan, observed that the trees really aided the placement of the street’s Christmas lights. Well done Thomas, a very farsighted observation.

My mother made the point that if the trees are removed or replaced with smaller trees then then your eye line is drawn to the buildings and away from the trees. In essence this means, you will take more notice of unoccupied or run down premises along those streets.

All in all, this humble scribe feels that it will be damaging to the precincts of the town if the trees are removed. No amount of concrete landscaping will ever match up to what nature has to offer.

Many new developments around town have succeeded in cheering us up no end with outdoor dining proving to be a big hit among the populace.

A couple of tips: keep a grip on your napkins – they tend to blow round; watch out for the odd wobbly table – a drawback of not having an even floor; bring sunblock and a sweater – you can experience every season while dining and most importantly, be patient with the staff, after all, they are running in and out of the restaurant with your orders.

At the time of writing, no decision has been made about indoor hospitality recommencing. I’m wondering will I be conditioned to only drink coffee outdoors henceforth.

Will I still be sitting outside come November, frantically clutching my cappuccino as the snow falls down upon my solitary “outside table” in the town centre. Let’s hope for some positive news on this front in the coming days.

In the meantime, the plight of the town’s trees will continue to exercise people.

The powers that be will, no doubt, continue to ignore the wishes of the vast majority of citizens and run roughshod over the opinions, feelings and concerns of local citizens. Climate action, yeah right!