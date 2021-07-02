Tipperary gardaí detect vehicle containing 'green diesel' - driver facing 'hefty fine'

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
Clonmel Community Policing and Regular Unit members were assisted by Revenue Customs Division in conducting a joint agency checkpoint recently.
One vehicle was detected containing marked gas oil, or "green diesel".
Court proceedings will commence and the driver faces a hefty fine.
