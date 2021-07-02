'A simple task could save a life,' says Tipperary Fire & Rescue in warning

File photo
An important reminder from Tipperary Fire & Rescue to check your smoke alarms are in working order.
A simple task could save a life.
Neglecting same can have devastating consequences.
Check your more vulnerable friends and family members smoke alarms too.
You never know, you could save a life.
