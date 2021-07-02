LATEST: Easing of restrictions on maternity services in Tipperary University Hospital

Expectant parents in Tipperary can breathe a sigh of relief as restrictions on Maternity services in Tipperary University Hospital have finally been eased in line with government advice.

Senator Garret Ahearn said: “I am delighted that the restrictions have finally been eased. The last 16 months have been difficult for everyone, but particularly for expectant parents. Bringing a baby into the world can be a very unpredictable experience and having a support person in the room is a source of comfort.

Senator Garret Ahearn continued: “Since March 2020 there have been restrictions in place on expectant parents within all hospitals. Over the past number of months restrictions have been eased throughout hospitals in Ireland. Due to the Hospital’s shared campus, the management of Tipperary University Hospital have been reluctant to ease restrictions on partners attending for the entirety of labour.

“This week Tipperary University Hospital has relaxed their restrictions in line with Government advice. This is great news for all expectant parents attending the hospital. Following numerous discussions with Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, I was delighted when he instructed all hospitals to take a uniformed approach to maternity restrictions last week.

“Staff in Tipperary University Hospital had been calling for the easing of restrictions for months. I am glad that they have finally been heard.

“Partners will now be able to attend the hospital at the onset of labour and visit the hospital in the days following the birth. They can attend the 20-week scan and can also attend the labour ward with the expectant mother should she need to visit for reassurances at any time."

Senator Ahearn continued: “The changes to restrictions are very welcome and will ease a lot of stress to women attending the maternity services at Tipperary University Hospital.

The WHO recently published a report which said that “appropriate attention should be given to prevention of drinking among pregnant women and women of childbearing age between 18 and 50.”

Speaking on that report Senator Ahearn said: “Women of childbearing age in Ireland are unfairly discriminated against and have not been receiving the level of maternity healthcare they require. From maternity restrictions to the WHO report focusing on the consumption of alcohol by women of childbearing age, it’s no surprise that Irish women feel unfairly discriminated against. A report that focused solely on women – nothing about men who intend to have children, and their consumption of alcohol.

“Is it any wonder that women in this country feel unfairly discriminated against. facing discriminatory health reports and advice, Irish women also don’t have access to vital maternity medication.

“For women who suffer from hyperemesis, one of the most debilitating conditions a person can suffer from during their pregnancy, they have no access to treatment in this country. Many other countries have licenced drugs for this condition, yet Irish women are forced to go without access to adequate treatment,” Senator Ahearn concluded