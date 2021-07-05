Busy line up for Nenagh Arts Centre

Events and workshops: Theatre, art and cinema to suit every taste

Busy line up for Nenagh Arts Centre

Learn how to draw a Wolfwalkers Background with Grainne Rose Fordham

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

One of the many highlights from our Children's Film Festival this year was the schools workshops with our outreach artist Grainne Fordham.


Grainne is back to give you a first look at some amazing tutorial videos that she created especially for us.


This month we're also giving you the chance to meet St Brendan and his friends Amy the Albatros and Christopher Columbus when they join Geraldine Gilhooly for Coffee 'n' Chats.
And recently Nenagh Youth Theatre held an open night to give interested new members a sneak peek of what they get up to.


If you missed it and have a 13-17 year old that's interested in acting you can find out more about the group or sign them up for a Youth Theatre. Check out nenagharts.com
Learn how to draw a Wolfwalkers background with Grainne Rose Fordham.


Grainne, our outreach artist for Nenagh Children's Film Festival returns with a series of four tutorials recorded especially for us to teach you how to create your very own amazing Wolfwalkers background.


Her workshops with schools in May were a huge success so we know you're going to love these.
Grainne worked with Cartoon Saloon as a background artist on Wolfwalkers, so you're learning from one of the best!


Coffee 'n' Chats with St Brendan and friends.
In case you missed it at Nenagh Children's Film Festival check out this Mocku-interview with St Brendan and friends.


Coffee 'n' Chats worked with 18-25 years olds from Tipperary. The cast includes Amy the Albatros (puppet), St Brendan, Christopher Columbus and host Geraldine Gilhooly. Music is by Emma Langford.
Nenagh Youth Theatre will be back on September 11 with their weekly workshops every Saturday for 13 – 17yr olds who ​are looking for a creative outlet to express themselves, gain an understanding of theatre as an art form while making memories and having lots of fun. Workshops include acting, writing, comedy improv, physical theatre and lots more to accommodate the many talents and interests of the young people of Nenagh.

