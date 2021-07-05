Gardaí from Clonmel on routine patrol find €10,000 worth of tablets in a vehicle

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
Gardaí from Clonmel on routine patrol observed a vehicle with two males on board acting suspiciously on the N24, Clonmel bypass on July 3.
They stopped the vehicle and upon searching it discovered approximately €10,000 worth of tablets concealed in the car.
Both males were arrested and are detained at Clonmel Garda Station under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.