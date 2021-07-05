Phew! Tipperary gardaí successfully reunite missing dog with owner after appeal

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
Tipperary gardaí have successfully reunited a missing dog with its owner after an appeal.
Clonmel gardaí were looking to reunite this little doggo (pictured above) with its family.
Found at the Cahir road after jumping into the patrol car while the regular unit was attending a call.
**UPDATE: Lady has been returned to her happy owner...thanks for Sharing everyone**
