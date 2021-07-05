FORECASTER: 'Might be a better end to the week for outdoor dining,' says weatherman

File photo
Showers continuing Tuesday and Wednesday but the weather trends continue to show an improving outlook after Wednesday, says forecaster Alan O'Reilly.
The weatherman added: "It’s not all settled and warm but less in the way of showers and warming up a little.
"Might be a better end to the week for outdoor dining."
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.