PROPERTY: Early 18th-century Tipp country house on 300 acre estate on sale for over €8m

An early 18th-century Tipp country house on a 300 acre estate is on sale for €8.5m.

A most distinguished early 18th-century Irish country house positioned within an estate of some 300 acres, including attractive parkland and mature woodland and a 16th-century castle.

5 Principal Reception Rooms, 10 Bedrooms The house is privately and centrally positioned deep within mature parkland.

The accommodation at Sopwell Hall is grand and beautifully executed, with the principal house comprising some 14,235 square feet or 1,322 square metres.

The castle, built circa 1590, is now unoccupied but largely intact. The stone outbuildings are of the highest quality and richly augment the house and castle.

A Studio, Gardener’s Cottage, Bailiff’s House and 2 Gate Lodges complete the accommodation to present some 18,342 square feet or 1,704 square metres of possible accommodation in total.

In all the estate extends to some 300 acres or 121.4 hectares Sopwell Hall is situated in a triangle of the historic towns of Birr, Roscrea and Nenagh.

The nearest small town is Borrisokane, which is some 5 miles or 8 kilometres away. The International airports at Dublin, Cork and Shannon are within easy driving distance.

