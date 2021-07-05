Celtic Brothers for Brú Ború Heritage Centre, Cashel, next year

Singing siblings, The Celtic Brothers possess a distinctive, almost inseparable vocal harmony unique to members of the same family.

Having recorded four albums as the six-piece Willoughbys Brothers, the now refined four-piece Celtic Brothers are about to embark on a nationwide concert tour this spring.

The Celtic Brothers’ passion for singing and performing, combined with a genuine closeness, stems from a childhood filled with music and singing, a love they carried with them throughout their formative years into adulthood, a gift given to them by musical parents who also had a touring band. The international singing sensations have performed in Ireland, the UK and America.

The brothers have developed a very casual banter and delivery during their live shows which are complemented with laughter especially when the oldest brother in the pack, Richie, recalls anecdotal stories of them growing up as children. They also pay respect to their late mother Breda who died aged 38 when all six brothers were children having to rely solely on their father, made them grow closer.

The quartet comprises of Robbie, Des, Johnny and Richie whose sound includes a repertoire featuring a blend of Irish ballads, popular classics and contemporary songs that take their audience on an emotive musical journey. For more info please visit www.celticbrothers.ie Date: Saturday, April 9 2022 at 8pm. Venue: Brú Ború Cultural Centre Cashel. Price: Adult: €25. Phone: +353 62 61122 Email: eolas@bruboru.ie