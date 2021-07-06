Reverse ban on religious ceremonies demands Tipperary TD

The Rural Independent Group have hit out at the government’s extended ban on children’s sacraments, claiming that these ongoing religious crackdowns would be expected in Communist China, but cannot be tolerated in a prominent western nation like Ireland.

The group are calling for an immediate reversal of this political decision!

Speaking from Leinster House , the leader of the Rural Independent Group, Deputy Mattie Mc Grath, stated:

“It has now become clear that the decision to ban planned religious sacraments, such as first holy communion and confirmations for the foreseeable future, has been taken by the Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Green government and not recommended by NPHET.”

“As such, we are calling on the Taoiseach to clarify as to why the government he leads has made this dreadful decision, despite no recommendations from public health officials or NPHET to do so.”

“This decision was political and taken, despite assurances from State officials that places of worship are safe. The callous decision was disgracefully taken without any consultation with religious authorities, teachers or parents.”

“This decision, taken without any public health request, speaks volumes of the government’s deeply rooted agenda against the Catholic church and other religions here in Ireland.”

“This decision to ban confirmation and communion ceremonies over the summer months is a real hammer blow to parents and children, who have been waiting, preparing and excited about the prospect of celebrating the various ceremonies.”

"Many families have been waiting for over a year to celebrate these sacraments. Now, their plans have been shattered by a government far removed from the realities being faced by ordinary people.”

“Parents are rightly furious with this decision. My colleagues and I have heard from parents and parish priests who feel utterly let down by the government on this issue, as events had been planned in anticipation of previous commitments given.”

“Children and young people are being disgracefully treated by this government. The ongoing combination of uncertainty, lack of clarity and spin is having a dangerous impact on youth mental health.”

“This government’s ongoing attack on religious freedoms is the most draconian in the western world and is systematically

appalling.”

“We are calling on the government to immediately reverse the ban on celebrating all religious sacraments. This would allow all planned ceremonies to proceed and for the government to remedy this situation.”



















