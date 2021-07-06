Reverse ban on religious ceremonies demands Tipperary TD

Daputy Mattie McGrath slams Government decision as a areal 'hammer blow'

Mattie McGrath

Mattie McGrath

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

The Rural Independent Group have hit out at the government’s extended ban on children’s sacraments, claiming that these ongoing religious crackdowns would be expected in Communist China, but cannot be tolerated in a prominent western nation like Ireland.
The group are calling for an immediate reversal of this political decision!
Speaking from Leinster House , the leader of the Rural Independent Group, Deputy Mattie Mc Grath, stated:
“It has now become clear that the decision to ban planned religious sacraments, such as first holy communion and confirmations for the foreseeable future, has been taken by the Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Green government and not recommended by NPHET.”
“As such, we are calling on the Taoiseach to clarify as to why the government he leads has made this dreadful decision, despite no recommendations from public health officials or NPHET to do so.”
“This decision was political and taken, despite assurances from State officials that places of worship are safe. The callous decision was disgracefully taken without any consultation with religious authorities, teachers or parents.”
“This decision, taken without any public health request, speaks volumes of the government’s deeply rooted agenda against the Catholic church and other religions here in Ireland.”
“This decision to ban confirmation and communion ceremonies over the summer months is a real hammer blow to parents and children, who have been waiting, preparing and excited about the prospect of celebrating the various ceremonies.”
"Many families have been waiting for over a year to celebrate these sacraments. Now, their plans have been shattered by a government far removed from the realities being faced by ordinary people.”
“Parents are rightly furious with this decision. My colleagues and I have heard from parents and parish priests who feel utterly let down by the government on this issue, as events had been planned in anticipation of previous commitments given.”
“Children and young people are being disgracefully treated by this government. The ongoing combination of uncertainty, lack of clarity and spin is having a dangerous impact on youth mental health.”
“This government’s ongoing attack on religious freedoms is the most draconian in the western world and is systematically
appalling.”
“We are calling on the government to immediately reverse the ban on celebrating all religious sacraments. This would allow all planned ceremonies to proceed and for the government to remedy this situation.”

 
 
 




 
 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie