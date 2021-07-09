Motorist in rush to play footgolf fined for speeding

A fine of €500 was imposed on a speeding driver who was in a hurry to play a game of footgolf Cashel District Court was told.
Before the court was Warren McNamara fleming, 13 Cluain Cregg, Carrick-on-Suir. he pleaded guilty to speeding on June 6 2020 at Cashel.
Gda McCarthy told the court that he was on duty on the M8 northbound when he detected a car ahead of him going at 169 in a 120 zone.
He followed the car for over one mile and there was somebody in the back of the car recording him following the car. When he did stop the car the driver told him that he was in a rush to play a game of footgolf. He had no previous convictions.
Judge John O' Leary said this was not accidental spending, it was flagrant speeding.
