Four months in prison for Boherlahan break-in

A man with fifty five previous convictions who broke into an unoccupied house in Boherlahan was sentenced to four months imprisonment at Cashel District Court.

Before the court was Dean Cully,13 Gortataggart, Templemore Road , Thurles who pleaded guilty theft at St Joseph's Avenue Boherlahan on August 4 2017. Items including three car batteries, two leather jackets , an electric guitar and a box of brass ornaments to the value of €400 were taken.

Dean Cully, who the court was told was serving a sentence at the moment, pleaded guilty to the charge.

Sgt Carol O’Leary said that on August 4 2017 at Boherlahan a side door in an unoccupied house was forced open. Tools, ornaments , a jacket and an electric guitar were taken. No damage was done to the property and all the property was recovered. T he defendant had 55 previous convictions, a lot of which were for theft.

Colin Morrissey, solicitor said his client was 27 years old and was a chronic heroin addict. The house that he broke into was a neighbouring house to where his girlfriend lived in Boherlahan. It appeared to him that the house was vacant and he took the items from the house. He very quickly returned the items. He was serving a sentence at the moment and his earliest release date was December of this year. He was clean and free of drugs at the moment. He has had a very tragic existence to date . He has four children.

Judge John O’ Leary sentenced the defendant to four months imprisonment . effective from the date of the sitting of the court.