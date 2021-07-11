A motorist who took chances to drive while uninsured told to 'wake up' by Judge O'Leary at Cashel District Court

A motorist who took numerous chances to drive despite having no insurance appeared before Cashel District Court.

Slawomir Zabek, 6 the Woodlands ,Banora,Cahir pleaded guilty to driving without insurance on April 20 2021 at Rosemount Gardens ,Cahir.

Sgt Carol O’ Leary told the court that Gda Ryan stopped a car in Cahir. The driver was disqualified from driving at the time. The defendant had nine previous convictions , the majority of which were traffic related and no insurance.

Colin Morrissey, solicitor told the court that his client had a terrible record. He was 46 years old and was married.

Colin Morrissey



said his client was a Polish national and had three children. He had been living in Ireland for the last fifteen years. He worked in the meat factory in Cahir and his wife did not drive and he admitted to taking numerous chances to drive. At the moment his wife was taking driving lessons.

Judge John O’ Leary said looking at his record and taking into consideration possible language and cultural differences he would still have to impose a sentence of one months imprisonment in the hope that the defendant will ‘wake up’ to the requirement to abide by the road traffic acts in this country.

Judge O’Leary said he wanted the defendant to fulfill his responsibility to his wife and three children and to other road users.

Judge O’Leary imposed one months imprisonment and disqualified the defendant from driving for four years on the charge of driving without insurance.

He fined the defendant €200 for having no driving licence.