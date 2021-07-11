Three men arrested for incident at Cahir housing estate

Three men, one of which was a juvenile, appeared before Cashel District Court on charges of trespassing, damaging property and possession of a knife.

All three defendants were remanded on bail to appear before Cashel District Court on July 22

At the outset of the case Judge John O’ Leary directed that no information was to be reported that would identify any of the three defendants.

Sgt Carol O’ Leary told the court that it would be alleged that on the October 15 2020 the defendants, two males and a juvenile ,called to a door of a house in a housing estate in Cahir. Gardaí received information and went to intercept the car and stopped the vehicle at a junction. Gardaí stopped the car and found the three defendants .There was nobody sitting in the drivers seat and they said the driver had got out of the car and went over a wall.

BOXCUTTER KNIFE

Gardaí found a boxcutter knife and blades in the car. All three people were arrested and taken to Cahir garda station.

MATTER ADJOURNED

Judge O’Leary was told that the DPP had directed that the matters could be disposed of summarily.

Judge John O’ Leary accepted jurisdiction and adjourned the matter to July 22.

All three were remanded to appear on that date on bail.