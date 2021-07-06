'Disgusting when mowing and dog dirt gets into the machine,' fouling issues in Tipp

Cllr Annemarie Ryan and others have been out handing out mutt bags and chatting to people about the importance of picking up after their pets.

She said: "A big thank you to Dymphna who is concentrating on the Scallagheen route. Thanks also to Patsy for covering the Hills area. Unfortunately on our travels we still see lots of dog mess both on the paths and the verges.

"The Pitch and Putt lads have been telling me how disgusting it is when they try to mow the edges and dog dirt gets in to the machine.

"The 'No Mow' areas to encourage bio diversity does not include a free for all owners to let dogs foul there.

"We've met families, business owners, cyclists, people with buggys, and sadly wheelchair users who are blighted with dog fouling ruining their outdoor enjoyment.

"If anyone would like to join myself, Patsy and Dymphna on our patrols we'd be happy to hear from you.

"Thanks very much to all the responsible pet owners who clean up after their pooches. See you out and about."