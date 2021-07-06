Revealed: Planning lodged for 67 residential units and 90-bed nursing home in Tipperary

Planning has been lodged for the construction of 67 residential units in Tipperary.

Lisbunny Developments Ltd has made the application to Tipperary County Council to build the houses at Tyone, Nenagh,  Tipperary.

The applications includes: 

The construction of 67 no. residential units, a new single storey crèche, single storey health centre and a three storey, 90-bed nursing home.

The residential units will consist of: 5 no. 1-Bed semi-detached bungalows, 5 no. 2 bed semi-detached bungalows, 13 no. 2 bed mid-terrace bungalows, 2 no. 2 storey 4-bed semi-detached houses, 2 no. 2 storey 4-bed mid terrace houses, 14 no. 2 storey 3 bed semi-detached houses, 14 no. 2 storey 2 bed mid-terrace houses and 1 no. apartment building consisting of: 8 no. 1-bed apartments and 4 no. 2-bed apartments over 2 storeys, located as follows, (2 no. 2 bed and 4 no. 1 bed apartments on ground floor, 2 no. 2 bed and 4 no. 1 bed apartments on first floor)

The proposed development will also include new internal roadways and footpaths, a proposed new distributor road to the north and east of proposed development, pedestrian/cycle access off the existing Tyone Road to the west of the site, vehicular access from the existing Ormond Drive, south of proposed site, new vehicular and pedestrian access, new boundary treatments, landscaping, drainage, site services including new ESB Medium Voltage (MV) substation building and all ancillary site works.

A decision is due by August 28. 

