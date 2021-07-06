HIT AND RUN: Two injured in hit and run in Tipperary - culprit fled on foot

Gardaí are appealing for information following a hit and run road traffic collision that occurred in the townland of Tinvane, on the outskirts of Carrick-On-Suir, last night - Monday July 5, 2021.

At approximately 9pm two women (late 60s & 70 years) were struck by a van while out walking.

The vehicle then collided with the ditch and came to a stop.

The driver of the vehicle ran away from the scene in the direction of the Piltown Road. The two women were taken to Waterford Hospital by ambulance to be treated for their injuries. Thankfully, their injuries are not life threatening.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, anyone who was in the area or travelling in the townland of Tinvane, Carrick-On-Suir at the time of the collision or prior to it, that can assist with any information.

They particularly are appealing to motorists with dash cam footage of the incident to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station 052-6177640, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

