What an honour! Minister lauds Ability Project participants in Tipperary Town

Minister Anne Rabbitte, meets with the Ability Project participants during her recent visit to the KRC in Tipperary Town
On Monday morning, June 28, not only did the sun shine at Knockanrawley Resource Centre but the Ability Project had a very positive and engaging visit from Minister Anne Rabbitte, Minister of State at the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth.
Centre staff wrote to the Minister’s office inviting her to experience first hand the outstanding achievements of the project and of the 52 participants.
CERTIFICATES
They were delighted when the Minister agreed to present the certificates at their awards ceremony.
Attending with the Minister were the TDs Jackie Cahill, Michael Lowry and Martin Browne and also Senator Garrett Ahearn.
Twenty-one of the 50+ programme participants received their certificates and awards for work-ready and skills training.
TARGETING THE YOUNG
After the ceremony all who attended were given a tour of the KRC Organic Garden and the allotment project, which the participants had transformed into a tranquil setting.
